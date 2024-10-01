Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,014 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 194,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

FHLC opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

