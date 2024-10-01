Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.37

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.37 and last traded at $72.37, with a volume of 38905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.17.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

