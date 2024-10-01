Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after purchasing an additional 564,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after buying an additional 580,694 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

