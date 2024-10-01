Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 11,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,314,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 944,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.67. 2,671,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,278. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

