First Property Group (LON:FPO) Trading Up 1.8%

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19). 150,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 61,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

First Property Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £20.70 million, a P/E ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Property Group

In related news, insider Peter Geoffrey Moon bought 165,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £13,248.08 ($17,720.81). Company insiders own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

