First Tin (LON:1SN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.55

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.10), with a volume of 12612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.13 ($0.10).

First Tin Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.25 million, a PE ratio of -712.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total value of £2,400,000 ($3,210,272.87). In other news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total value of £2,400,000 ($3,210,272.87). Also, insider Charles Cannon Brookes purchased 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($72,231.14). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,960,000 shares of company stock worth $357,200,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

