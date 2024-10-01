FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 695,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 627,732 shares.The stock last traded at $41.61 and had previously closed at $41.25.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GUNR. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. American National Bank raised its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

