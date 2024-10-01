Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Update

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Flux Power Price Performance

FLUX traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. 43,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flux Power stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.21% of Flux Power worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

