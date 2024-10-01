Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSX remained flat at $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. Foresight Autonomous has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.15.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 86.89% and a negative net margin of 1,871.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Foresight Autonomous

About Foresight Autonomous

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FRSX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,948,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. Foresight Autonomous makes up 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 27.23% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

