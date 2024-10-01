Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2024

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSX remained flat at $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. Foresight Autonomous has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.15.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 86.89% and a negative net margin of 1,871.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Foresight Autonomous

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSXFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,948,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. Foresight Autonomous makes up 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 27.23% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Autonomous

(Get Free Report)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.