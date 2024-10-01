Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,520,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 13,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,801 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $548,013,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,016,000 after buying an additional 4,148,520 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after buying an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $120,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $76.49. 3,966,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,093. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

