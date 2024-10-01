Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,397,300 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 5,889,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fortnox AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FNOXF opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Fortnox AB has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.
About Fortnox AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fortnox AB (publ)
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.