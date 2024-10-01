Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,397,300 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 5,889,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FNOXF opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Fortnox AB has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

Get Fortnox AB (publ) alerts:

About Fortnox AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fortnox AB (publ) provides products, packages, and integrations for financial and administration applications in small and medium sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations. The company offers bookkeeping, approval and review, supplier invoice, approval, invoice data capture, fixed assets, register, read, and audit access products; invoicing, basic invoicing, inventory, quote, order, autogiro, and time products; and annual accounts and taxes, reconciliation and reporting, group, and company manager reporting products.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.