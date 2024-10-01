Founders Financial Alliance LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $210.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

