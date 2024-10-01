Founders Financial Alliance LLC Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $101,342.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,649,182.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $101,342.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,649,182.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.74, for a total transaction of $228,205.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,007,941.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,465 shares of company stock worth $4,681,565. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $184.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.43. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $187.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

