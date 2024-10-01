Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 1,994 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.6% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $54.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

