Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 59 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UNP opened at $246.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.82. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

