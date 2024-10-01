Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,421,300 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 3,251,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.8 days.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

FRHLF opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.76%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

