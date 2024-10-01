FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Down 8.8% in September

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

FRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRPH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.28. 12,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.91 million, a P/E ratio of 94.45 and a beta of 0.47. FRP has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.12%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,094.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,504.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,589 shares of company stock worth $342,079. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FRP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of FRP by 68.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in FRP in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in FRP in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 25th.

FRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

