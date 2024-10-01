FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XIDE) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XIDE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1676 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XIDE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (XIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

