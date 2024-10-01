FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Declares Dividend of $0.14

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1393 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IGLD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 36,943 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33.

About FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

