FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Position Raised by HFG Wealth Management LLC

HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HFG Wealth Management LLC owned 11.18% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Crosspoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 99.9% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1448 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

