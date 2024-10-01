FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Plans Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:XIMR)

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XIMR remained flat at $31.03 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,665. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (XIMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

