Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun (NYSEARCA:XIJN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun (NYSEARCA:XIJN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1656 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875. Ftvest Us Eq Bf Pr In Jun has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.69.

