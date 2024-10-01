Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.99

Shares of Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 112496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Fujitsu Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.