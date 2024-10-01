Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Update

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.
Funding Circle Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FDCHF opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. Funding Circle has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $1.61.
Funding Circle Company Profile
