Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Update

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Funding Circle Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FDCHF opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. Funding Circle has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $1.61.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

