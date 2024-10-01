Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in September

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Galenica Price Performance
Shares of GALNF opened at C$75.25 on Tuesday. Galenica has a one year low of C$75.25 and a one year high of C$75.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.25.
Galenica Company Profile
