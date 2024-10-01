Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys 198 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.83.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.697 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

