Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Sells 44 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.08.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $405.02 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $405.31. The stock has a market cap of $401.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.93 and its 200 day moving average is $355.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

