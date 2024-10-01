GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.69. Approximately 1,144,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,620,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Get GDS alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GDS

GDS Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $388.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in GDS by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.