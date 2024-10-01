GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GEHC traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.86. 1,198,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,421. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

