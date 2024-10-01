Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.71.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Generac alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Generac

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 2.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.