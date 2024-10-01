Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

Generac Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $158.19. 914,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $169.57. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Generac will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

