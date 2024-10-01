Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Down 6.9% in September

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,900 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 338,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Genie Energy

In related news, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $63,173.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 304,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,825.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $63,173.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,825.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $39,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,632.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,242,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genie Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 38,632 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

GNE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.09.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.30%.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

