Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,042. Genpact has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Genpact by 120.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Genpact by 4,717.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Genpact by 530.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

