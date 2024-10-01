Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GNTX. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,769. Gentex has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Gentex acquired 3,152,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,319,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

