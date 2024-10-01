Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Update

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

GNW traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,166,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,044. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,186,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 593,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 203,031 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 258,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 190,134 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,778,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,052,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,632 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

