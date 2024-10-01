Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Trading 20% Higher

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) shares were up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 153,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 71,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12. The company has a market cap of C$12.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

