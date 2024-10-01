Getech Group (LON:GTC) Shares Down 7.7%

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.34 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). 571,879 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 375,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Getech Group Trading Down 7.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.64. The stock has a market cap of £3.66 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13.

About Getech Group

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

