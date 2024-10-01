Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 232.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.