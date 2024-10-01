Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Up 5.4% in September

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 243,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. 593,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,226. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

