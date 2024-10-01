Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 967,919 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 364,004 shares.The stock last traded at $35.87 and had previously closed at $36.17.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

