Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Up 7.9%

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Approximately 3,132,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,410,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Goldstone Resources Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £7.31 million, a PE ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.63.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

