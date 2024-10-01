Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 2.8% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General
In other Dollar General news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dollar General Price Performance
DG opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.
Dollar General Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.
Dollar General Company Profile
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
