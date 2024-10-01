Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.77 Million in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000. CF Bankshares accounts for about 3.7% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.89% of CF Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.
CF Bankshares Price Performance
CFBK opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.56. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.
CF Bankshares Profile
CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.
