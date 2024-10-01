Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.16. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

