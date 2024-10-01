Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMU. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 91,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CMU opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $3.67.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
