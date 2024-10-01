Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Down 7.4% in September

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,800 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 267,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Graham Price Performance
Graham stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.49. 13,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,439. Graham has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Graham had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on GHM shares. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
Graham Company Profile
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
