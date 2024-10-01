Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,517 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,696,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,905,000 after purchasing an additional 242,141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 362,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,108,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,608,000 after purchasing an additional 198,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.