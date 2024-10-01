Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,517 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,696,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,905,000 after purchasing an additional 242,141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 362,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,108,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,608,000 after purchasing an additional 198,255 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.