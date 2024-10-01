Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

