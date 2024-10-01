Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 472,064 John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 472,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,081,000. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 0.3% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned 23.84% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,347,000 after acquiring an additional 593,356 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMB opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0857 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

