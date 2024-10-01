Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 7,516.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,310,161 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 16.8% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $498,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

